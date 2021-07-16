Former Rifle Quarterback Will be New Football Coach

Former Rifle High School quarterback, wrestling champion, and 2002 graduate Ryan Whittington will take the reins following the team’s state championship win under Todd Casebeer. The RE-2 district made the announcement on their website. After starting at quarterback for three years for the Bears, and winning the state wrestling championship his senior year, Whittington played under Joe Ramunno at Mesa State as a wide receiver and linebacker. For the past 12 years, he’s been the offensive coordinator for the Delta Panthers.

Whittington will also take over as the Dean of Students at RHS.

The RE-2 school board is expected to approve hiring Whittington this month.

