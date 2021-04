ASPEN—Glenwood Springs High School alum Cooper Cornelius enjoyed a great day on the slopes at Aspen Highlands taking fourth place in the men’s combined at the U.S. Alpine Championships. Cornelius, coming off a career-threatening knee injury, had a two-run time of 1.4766 in the super-G. Cornelius will be on the slopes Saturday competing in the men’s downhill national championship. Cornelius, a 2017 graduate of Glenwood Springs High School was also a standout baseball player for the Demons.

