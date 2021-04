SALIDA—The regular season finale between the top ranked Glenwood Demons and the Salida Spartans has been moved from 7 pm to 5 pm. The originally scheduled junior varsity game has been canceled. The varsity game will be broadcast live on KMTS. The Demons have high hopes of finishing the season with a perfect 6 and 0 record and a high seed in the 8-team playoff bracket.

Like this: Like Loading...