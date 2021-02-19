Help Jack Jabbour pay COVID-19 Medical Expenses

Jack Jabbour has been a member of the KMTS family for 22 years covering high school sports. Jack’s influence, impact, and inspiration is universal and stretches far beyond the borders of our valley. Whether teaching, singing, playing his guitar, worshipping God, writing songs, keeping stats, describing an amazing play, or watching his beloved Dodgers, Jack has always had a zest for life.

Currently, Jack is home recovering from a severe bout with COVID-19 that included a 50-day stay in the hospital, including time in the Intensive Care Unit. His ongoing medical expenses are considerable. If you’d like to help with any amount, a special account has been set up at Alpine Bank. Contributions can be made at any Alpine Bank branch in the state to the “Jack Jabbour Medical Expense Fund.” If you prefer, you can also give through GoFundMe or on Facebook.

He’s given a lot of himself to this community and now it’s our turn to give something back.

