The upstart Basalt Longhorns’ march toward a state championship continues this Friday as they take on the 4th ranked Titans of The Classical Academy. The 5th seeded Longhorns, coming off their surprising Region 4 championship, will battle the Titans at noon, June 18th at Frederick High School. The winner will face either Lutheran or Colorado Academy that afternoon at 2:30. The losers will battle to stay alive Saturday morning, the 19th at 9:30.

