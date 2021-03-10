High School Basketball 1st Round Playoff Results & Upcoming Games

GIRLS 4A TOURNAMENT
#22 Glenwood Springs – 52 vs #11 Weld Central – 33
Next Round: Sweet 16 – #22 Glenwood Springs at #6 George Washington, Thursday, March 11 5:30 pm
GIRLS 3A TOURNAMENT
#15 Coal Ridge – 59 vs #18 Ellicott – 37
Coal Ridge scoring; Taylor Wiescamp, 20 pts Jackie Camunez, 15 pts Mikayla Cheney, 8 pts
Next Round: Sweet 16 – #15 Coal Ridge at #2 Centauri, Thursday, March 11 5 pm
#16 Lamar – 37 vs #17 Basalt – 23
#24 Grand Valley – 47 vs #9 Pagosa Springs – 44
Next Round: Sweet 16 – #24 Grand Valley at #8 Brush Thursday, March 11 7 pm
BOYS 3A TOURNAMENT
#13 Coal Ridge – 44 vs #20 Buena Vista – 42
Coal Ridge scoring; Moises Contreras, 13 pts Andrew Herrera, 11 pts Hank DiMarco, 9 pts
Next Round: Sweet 16 – #13 Coal Ridge at #4 Manitou Springs, Thursday, March 11 6 pm
#11 Faith Christian at #6 Aspen, Thursday, March 11