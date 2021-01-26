High School Basketball Coverage Plans

With most high school basketball teams starting their season this week and very little if any in-person attendance allowed, many of you have reached out to us asking how and where you can watch games.

While we are proud to bring you our 23rd high school basketball season on the radio, all of the schools in our area have also partnered with the NFHS Network to provide video streams of their games. Listening on the radio (or online, using our app) is free. NFHS Network charges a fee to watch games on their website. Below is an alphabetical list of local schools’ pages on the NFHS Network website. As indicated, some schools are providing free streaming of JV games through Facebook Live.

You can see our high school basketball schedule here. Currently, our plan is for all games earlier than 6:00 (with the exception of the first game on January 26) to be streamed on the internet only. All games will be rebroadcast immediately following the last game of the night. And, we’ll post all our games online where they can be listened to at any time in the future.

If you are aware of other free ways to watch any games, please let us know by filling out the form at the bottom of this page. We will verify your information, then add it to this list.

We are in no way associated with NFHS Network and have no control over their video streams.

Good luck to all student-athletes!

If you have updated information on free streaming, please fill out this form.

