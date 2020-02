Rifle—The Rifle Bears’ games with Steamboat Springs that were postponed a week ago because of the weather, will be played this afternoon at Jack Smith Gymnasium. The girls will tip off at 4:30 with the boy’s contest set to go at 6. The boys game will be broadcast live on KMTS.

Elsewhere on the hardwood around the western slope….

Roaring Fork visits Grand Valley at 5:30 and 7 while Coal Ridge travels to Craig to take on Moffat County.

