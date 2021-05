Pueblo—The #4 Rifle Bears (6-2) take on the #2 Titans of The Classical Academy (6-0) for the spring 2021 Class 3A State Championship. The game begins at 2 o’clock at the Thunderbowl on the campus of CSU-Pueblo. The game will be broadcast live on KMTS with countdown to kick off coverage beginning at 1:30.

