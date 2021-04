The Glenwood Demons and the Coal Ridge Titans meet up on the gridiron for the first time ever tonight at Stubler Memorial Field. The Season C contest kicks off 7 o’clock and will be broadcast live on KMTS.

Aspen hosts Montezuma-Cortez tonight at 7.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1, the top ranked Basalt Longhorns welcome the 2nd ranked Rifle Bears in a rematch of the 2019 state championship game. The game will be heard live on KMTS.

