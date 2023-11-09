High School Soccer Playoffs: Rifle vs Coal Ridge Semi-Final Game

The Semi-Final Game between The Rifle Bears

and

The Coal Ridge Titans

is currently under way.

With 4:02 left in the 1st half the Rifle Bears have scored the first goal of the game. Rifle leads 1-0

Update: At the half, Rifle leads Coal Ridge 1-0.

Update: At the 46th Minute, The Coal Ridge Titans tie the game 1-1.

Update: In the 62nd Minute of a very physical game, Alexis Serna of Coal Ridge gives the Titans a one goal lead over Rifle. 2-1.

Update: The Coal ridge Titans will move on to the State Championship Game to face Colorado Academy after defeating the Rifle Bears 2-1. The championship game will be held at Switchbacks Weinder Field in Colorado Springs.

Congratulations to Coal Ridge on the win, and a hard fought season falls just short for the Rifle Bears.

