The Semi-Final Game between The Rifle Bears

and

The Coal Ridge Titans

is currently under way.

With 4:02 left in the 1st half the Rifle Bears have scored the first goal of the game. Rifle leads 1-0

Update: At the half, Rifle leads Coal Ridge 1-0.

Update: At the 46th Minute, The Coal Ridge Titans tie the game 1-1.

Update: In the 62nd Minute of a very physical game, Alexis Serna of Coal Ridge gives the Titans a one goal lead over Rifle. 2-1.

Like this: Like Loading...