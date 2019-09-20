High School Sports Scores & Upcoming Games

Softball
Rifle-19, Meeker-3
Soccer
Glenwood Springs-2, Eagle Valley-1
Salida-3, Coal Ridge-0
Volleyball
Palisade-3, Rifle—0
Upcoming Area School Football Games
Glenwood vs. Conifer with an early 6pm Kick off at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood. Live broadcast on KMTS & KMTS.com with coverage beginning at 5:45pm.
Pueblo County at Rifle – 7pm
Coal Ridge at Paonia – 7pm
Basalt at Pagosa Springs – 7pm
Aspen at Cedaredge – 7pm
Tonight’s game between Grand Valley and Lake County in Parachute has been canceled due to a forfeit by Lake County High School.