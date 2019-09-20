High School Sports Scores & Upcoming Games

Softball

Rifle-19, Meeker-3

Soccer

Glenwood Springs-2, Eagle Valley-1

Salida-3, Coal Ridge-0

Volleyball

Palisade-3, Rifle—0

Upcoming Area School Football Games

Glenwood vs. Conifer with an early 6pm Kick off at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood. Live broadcast on KMTS & KMTS.com with coverage beginning at 5:45pm.

Pueblo County at Rifle – 7pm

Coal Ridge at Paonia – 7pm

Basalt at Pagosa Springs – 7pm

Aspen at Cedaredge – 7pm

Tonight’s game between Grand Valley and Lake County in Parachute has been canceled due to a forfeit by Lake County High School.

Like this: Like Loading...