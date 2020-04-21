High School Spring Sports Season Canceled in Colorado

DENVER—It’s a heartbreaking end to a season that never was for thousands of high school student-athletes in Colorado. Today, the Colorado High School Activities Association officially brought the curtain down on the 2020 spring sports season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green says after Governor Polis announced a transition to “Safer at Home” guidelines, the board met with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee last night. She says the consensus was, “It would be impractical and irresponsible for the Association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months.” Part of the governor’s new guidelines includes the cancellation of in-person learning for the rest of the school year. In addition to sports, all performances, festivals, competitions, regular season and CHSAA-sanctioned post-season activities will be canceled for the remainder of the season, ending June 1st. After June 1st, local school districts are free to determine appropriate use of facilities, contact between coaches and students and virtual workouts. Blanford-Green expressed CHSAA’s sympathy for the thousands of student-athletes who won’t be able to compete this season because of the virus, especially the Class of 2020. She says, “our fingers are now crossed and our hopes are that the Association will be able to conduct a fall season with some level of normalcy.”

Like this: Like Loading...