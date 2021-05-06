High School Volleyball All Conference Players

When votes were counted for the Western Slope 3A Player of the Year it was a three-way tie. Coal Ridge senior outside hitter Phoebe Young shares the honor with Delta junior Erika Kuta and senior Kammie Henderson of Cedaredge. Young’s Coal Ridge teammate Taylor Wiescamp was named first team all conference. The senior recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. The league champion Basalt Longhorns, led by Coach of the Year David Chadbourne, placed three players on the all conference squad; Karina Bauer, Lexi Lowe and Riley Dolan. Katie Ray and Emma Whiting from Grand Valley were also named all conference. The Honorable Mention players include Kimber Lang from Rifle, Roaring Fork’s Lily Nieslanik, Alex Mendoza from Grand Valley and Macy Scherer, Sydney Picard and Gabby Narby from Basalt.

