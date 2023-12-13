Jokic Ejected After Questioning Official

CHICAGO (AP) — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter of Denver’s 114-106 victory at Chicago for the language he directed toward an official after he felt he was fouled on a layup attempt. Jokic finished with four points, nine rebounds and six assists in Denver’s only scheduled visit to the United Center this season. After the 7-foot center was thrown out, the crowd of 20,775 seemed to register its displeasure with the decision by the officials. Jokic says he “crossed the line, but sometimes that word doesn’t cross the line.”

The Nuggets are off today. They host the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night at 7:00

