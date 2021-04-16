Local High School Football Tonight

Glenwood Springs—Tonight, the second ranked Glenwood Demons (4-0) host the fourth ranked Rifle Bears (3-1) in a game with major playoff implications on the line. The Bears have won the last nine meetings in this longtime valley rivalry but the Demons seem primed to reverse the trend. Kick off is set for 7 o’clock with pregame coverage on KMTS beginning at 6:45.

Basalt travels up valley to Aspen to battle the Skiers at 7, while Coal Ridge heads north for a 6 o’clock showdown with the Steamboat Springs Skiers.

