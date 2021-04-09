Local High School Football Tonight

BASALT—The top ranked Basalt Longhorns battle the number 3 Glenwood Demons under the lights tonight in Basalt. Both teams are coming off dominant victories last week. Basalt knocked off previously unbeaten Rifle 38-7 while Glenwood enjoyed a 30 point victory over Coal Ridge. Tonight’s game kicks off at 7 and will be broadcast live on KMTS.

RIFLE—The Rifle Bears look to take out their frustrations on visiting Salida Spartans. Kick off from Bear’s Stadium is at 7. Rifle dropped from 2nd the 4th in this week’s CHSAA rankings.

CORTEZ—The Coal Ridge Titans make the long trip to Cortez to battle the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers. The Titans hope to come away with their second victory of the COVID-shortened 6 game season.

Like this: Like Loading...