Local High School Sports

SOCCER

Steamboat Springs-3 Glenwood Springs-2

Rifle-6 Eagle Valley-2

SOFTBALL

Delta-9 Rifle-1

VOLLEYBALL

Demon Invitational

Glenwood Springs defeated Grand Valley 25-15, 25-19.

FOOTBALL

Kent Denver Sun Devils-49 Grand Valley Cardinals-6

GAMES ON TAP TONIGHT

Glenwood kicks off the season at home against the Holy Family Tigers at 7 o’clock. The game will be broadcast on the internet only at KMTS.com and on the KMTS app. The Rocky Mountain Showdown between CU and CSU will be on the radio.

The Rifle Bears are also home to start the 2018 season against the Eagle Valley Devils. Coal Ridge welcomes Meeker, while the Basalt Longhorns play host to the Olathe Pirates.

