Local High School Sports and Scores

The Glenwood Demons will be in Colorado Springs tonight to battle the Harrison Panthers. The game kicks off at 7 o’clock and will be broadcast live on KMTS with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.
Other local games:
Coal Ridge at Hotchkiss
Basalt at Battle Mountain
The Aspen Skiers play at Bayfield Saturday afternoon at 1.
Volleyball Scores
Battle Mountain – 3 Glenwood Springs – 1
Coal Ridge – 3 Moffat County – 0
Aspen – 3 Roaring Fork – 0
Soccer Scores
Montrose – 4 Glenwood Springs – 1
Battle Mountain – 5 Rifle – 2