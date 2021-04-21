Local High School Volleyball Results

-Palisade swept Glenwood 25-16, 25-19 and 25-21. Glenwood’s season comes to an end Friday night at home against Eagle Valley.
-Coal Ridge dominated winless Rifle in three straight games, 25-6, 25-11 and 25-14 to improve to 6 and 2 in league play and 8 and 4 overall. The Titans welcome Aspen to Peach Valley tomorrow night to conclude the league portion of the season. Saturday, they’ll wrap things up on the road at 5A Fruita Monument.
-Basalt improved to 9 and 4 overall with last night’s three game sweep over Aspen. A win over Rifle tomorrow night will give the Lady Longhorns their first league championship in 14 years.
-Grand Valley suffered a three game sweep at the hands of the Panthers in Delta. The Cardinals will host Moffat County tomorrow and finish the season on the road at Gunnison on Saturday.