Local High Schools Feature In Girls LaCrosse Playoffs

Carbondale—The Roaring Fork Rams girl’s lacrosse team earned a birth in the 4A State Championship tournament. The Lady Rams, comprised of student athletes from various schools in the Roaring Fork Valley (Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Basalt) were seeded 9th in the 12 team tournament and will take on Green Mountain Thursday, June 17th at 5:30 at Trailblazer Stadium. The winner will play number 1 Evergreen on Saturday. The second ranked Aspen Lady Skiers earned a bye and on Saturday will host the winner of the Golden/Castle View game.

Like this: Like Loading...