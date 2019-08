ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Coach Vic Fangio won’t rule out placing rookie quarterback Drew Lock on injured reserve to start the season. Lock sprained his right thumb against the 49ers and a timetable for his return is up in the air. Lock says he’s never had a sprain this bad and won’t venture a guess as to how long he’ll be sidelined. The Broncos will start quarterback Kevin Hogan against the Rams this weekend and undrafted rookie Brett Rypien will also play in the game.

Like this: Like Loading...