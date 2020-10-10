McManus Out To Prove He Can Make History

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has been on a tear ever since his coach summoned him back to the sideline last December rather than let him attempt a record 65-yard field goal against the Chargers. McManus has nailed 15 of 17 field goals since then. He’s kicked five field goals of 50 yards or more, including two game-winners from 53 yards. He signed a four-year, $17.2 million contract extension last month and he just won his first career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

