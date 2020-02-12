Mel Tucker to Leave CU After Only one Season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program, according to two people familiar with the decision. One person tells The Associated Press that the school’s governing board has scheduled a meeting to approve the hire. Tucker would succeed Mark Dantonio, the school’s all-time winningest coach, who recently retired. Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. The Buffaloes were 5-7 last season. Tucker was a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.

