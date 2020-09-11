Monday Night Football Changes Theme Song Again…

(AP) – ESPN is switching from country to rock for their “Monday Night Football” theme song. The season will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up.” Hank Williams Jr. had sung the theme song for years in a version of his hit “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” Little Richard’s song was a No. 1 R&B hit in 1956 for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May. The show is looking for new energy to their pre-kickoff production as NFL games are being held with fewer fans in the stand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

