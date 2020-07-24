Nathan McKinnon in the Running for Three Awards

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Avalanche All-Star forward Nathan MacKinnon is up for a hat trick of accolades, including the Hart Trophy for MVP, Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding as voted by his peers and the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship. He’s got the support of his teammates to sweep in a landslide. He kept the team afloat when the Avalanche suffered one significant injury after another. With the team once again healthy, he feels comfortable enough to pronounce that this squad should be a favorite in the Stanley Cup playoffs. They were the No. 2 seed behind St. Louis in the Western Conference when the season was halted.

Like this: Like Loading...