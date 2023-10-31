NFL Trade Deadline is Today

It may not be a coincidence that the NFL’s trade deadline just happened to land on Halloween, because there are almost always multiple “tricks” and “treats” that end up grabbing headlines on one of the most pivotal days in the league each season.

The Broncos have been considered sellers for weeks now as they bumbled, stumbled, and fumbled through what was supposed to be the soft portion of their schedule. Suddenly – after they finally defeated the division rival Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday for the first time since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset – they look like they’ve figured some things out and the second half of the season doesn’t seem so daunting.

Still, taking the long view, the Broncos need more draft picks in 2024 either to fill holes on their roster or as bargaining chips to move up for a quarterback. And there’s no shortage of Broncos veterans coveted by contenders, including starting receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, inside linebacker Josey Jewell, and star safety Justin Simmons, who had two takeaways in Denver’s 24-9 win over Kansas City, its first win over the Chiefs in eight years.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and other teammates pointed to the win over the defending Super Bowl champs — and their first ever over Patrick Mahomes in 13 tries — as a proverbial game-changer for the team, but the next few hours will tell whether head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton feel the same way.

The Broncos head into their bye on a two-game winning streak, their first since Weeks 2-3 last season. The players scattered yesterday for a week’s vacation, and the team could have a different look by the time they reconvene next week depending on how active the front office is before 2 o’clock this afternoon.

