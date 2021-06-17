Nikola Jokic Headlines a Surprising “All-NBA” Team

(AP) – Denver’s Nikola Jokic was the runaway MVP this season, which made it a virtual certainty that he would also be an All-NBA first-team selection. Here’s the rarity: The MVP runner-up was not a first-team selection. Jokic headlined the All-NBA first team that was unveiled Tuesday night, but Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid – who was second in the MVP race – only made the second team. Jokic and Embiid are primarily centers, in the eyes of most voters, and that meant they were vying for that position on the first team. The rest of the first team: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard at forward, along with Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic at guard.

