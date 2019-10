DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies say star third baseman Nolan Arenado’s ability to opt out of his mega contract after 2021 isn’t among the front office’s many concerns just yet. The owner, general manager and manger met with the media and talked about rebounding in 2020 after the Rockies’ 20-win regression in 2019. Injuries were a big part of the reason as every pitcher in the starting rotation and their closer ended up getting hurt, as did emerging star outfielder David Dahl.

