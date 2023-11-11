November 11, 2023 Football Playoffs: How to Listen

Today, KMTS tackles a first; Two football playoff games at the exact same time.

If you are listening for a specific team, we recommend you listen online, either through the KMTS app, or from your computer browser. While we intend to bring you action from both games on the air, our internet streams will not change throughout the day.

If you have our app installed, tapping or clicking on one of the next two options will ask if you want to open our app or a web browser. Links to download our app, and details on where to listen over the air are here.

Click / tap here to listen to the Glenwood Demons vs the Green Mountain Rams in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Click / tap here to listen to the Rifle Bears vs the University Bulldogs in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Our coverage starts at 12:30 this afternoon (possibly a little earlier).

