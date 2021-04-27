Nuggets Beat Grizzlies

DENVER (AP) – Michael Porter Jr. erupted for 31 points courtesy of a torrid shooting night, Paul Millsap added nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-96. Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 15 rebounds for his league-leading 53rd double-double to help the Nuggets knock off Memphis for a sixth straight time at home. Porter was 12 of 19 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Ja Morant added 27 points to lead the Grizzlies, who finished a seven-game trip with a 4-3 mark.

