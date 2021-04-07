Nuggets Beat Pistons

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic scored 27 points in leading the Denver Nuggets past the Detroit Pistons 134-119 Tuesday night. The Nuggets spoiled the return of former teammates Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee. This was their first game in Denver since leaving the Nuggets in the offseason. Grant scored 29 points in his return and Plumlee had four points. The Nuggets are 5-0 with trade deadline acquisition Aaron Gordon in the lineup, and overall they’ve won 15 of their last 18 games to move into the NBA championship chase. The Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs tonight at Ball Arena.

Like this: Like Loading...