Nuggets Drop Game 4 to The Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Anthony Davis scored 34 points, LeBron James had 26 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Davis got the Lakers off to a fast start with his scoring and James helped them finish it off with his defense, forcing Jamal Murray into some late misses after the guard had kept the Nuggets in it with an array of high-difficulty baskets. James added nine rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, who grabbed 12 offensive rebounds for a whopping 25-6 advantage in second-chance points. Game 5 is Saturday.

