Nuggets Enjoying Success on the Road

MIAMI (AP) – The Denver Nuggets might not want this road trip to end. And the Miami Heat cannot get Jimmy Butler back quickly enough. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, JaMychal Green scored 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver. Kendrick Nunn scored 17 and Bam Adebayo had 15 for Miami. The Nuggets wrap up their long road trip in San Antonio tomorrow night.

In other Denver Nuggets News:

NEW YORK (AP) – Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for a shot to the groin area of Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113. Murray stumbled backward after colliding with Hardaway as Denver was setting up on offense. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over. A foul call against Murray was upgraded to a flagrant-2 after a review.

Like this: Like Loading...