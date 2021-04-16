Nuggets Feel They are still Contenders after loosing Jamal Murray

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets’ stock as a contender in the Western Conference tumbled in the wake of Jamal Murray’s knee injury. That’s fine with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic since he likes being the underdog. This was a Nuggets squad riding high after trading for athletic forward Aaron Gordon in late March. They feel they can still be contenders. It all starts with Jokic, the do-everything 7-footer who’s averaging 26 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Tonight the Nuggets battle the Rockets in Houston.

