Nuggets Hand Warriors 10th Straight Loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Malik Beasley made two free throws with 8.9 seconds left in overtime, and the short-handed Denver Nuggets handed the Golden State Warriors their 10th consecutive loss with a 134-131 victory. Will Barton had a season-high 31 points in Denver’s fifth win in six games. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and Beasley finished with 27 points. Alec Burks scored 25 for Golden State, and D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and six assists. It’s the longest slide for the Warriors since they also dropped 10 in a row March 9-24, 2002.

Like this: Like Loading...