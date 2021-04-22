Nuggets Sign Veteran Guard

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Nuggets have bolstered their injury-depleted point guard ranks by signing veteran Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract. The Nuggets lost star Jamal Murray to a torn ACL in his left knee last week and Monte Morris injured his left hamstring Friday night. Coach Michael Malone says Morris will miss multiple games. Rivers brings a 9.1-point career scoring average and plenty of playoff experience to the Nuggets. He is expected to be available when Denver visits Portland on Wednesday night.

Like this: Like Loading...