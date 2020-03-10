Nuggets Win Over the Shorthanded Bucks

DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and Jerami Grant added 19 as the Denver Nuggets sent the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games with a 109-95 victory. Murray led six Nuggets in double figures and Denver swept the two-game season series from the NBA-leading Bucks. Milwaukee was without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as its next five leading scorers. What really ignited the Nuggets was a basket by Murray that was waved off when officials whistled him for a foul that negated a thunderous slam dunk. The Nuggets travel to Texas this week for games in Dallas on Wednesday and a Thursday showdown with the Spurs in San Antonio.

