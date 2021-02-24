Nuggets Win With Two Big Performances From Jokic & Murray

DENVER (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 41 points and Jamal Murray celebrated his 24th birthday by scoring 19 of his 24 in the fourth quarter to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Portland Trail Blazers 111-106. Damian Lillard had 20 of his 25 points in the second half and added 13 assists but it wasn’t enough for the Blazers, who were coming off a 32-point loss in Phoenix on Monday night. Lillard had only five points at halftime but the Blazers rallied from 12 down to tie it at the break behind Carmelo Anthony’s big second quarter. Anthony scored 16 of his 19 first-half points in the period and finished with 24.

