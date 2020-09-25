Old “Friends” & Old “Enemies” Return When Tampa Bay Comes to Denver Sunday

DENVER (AP) – Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos doesn’t just represent Tom Brady’s return to a city where he’s won just four of 11 starts. It’s also Shaq Barrett’s homecoming. The NFL’s leader in sacks last season spent five years in Denver before leaving in free agency for Tampa. Barrett says he has fond memories of his time in Denver. But he also doesn’t harbor any regrets about leaving the Broncos even though he’d have been starting for the Broncos had he stayed. Bradley Chubb got hurt last year and Von Miller is sidelined this year.

