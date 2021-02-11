PAC-12 Basketball

(AP) – Oregon plays at Arizona this week in what will likely be another high-level game between two of the Pac-12’s best programs. The Ducks have won five straight in the series, including 73-72 last February. Both teams are trying to keep pace with No. 20 USC and UCLA, who are tied atop the Pac-12 at 9-2. Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV needs 11 rebounds to become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,600 career points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists. No. 5 Stanford still leads the Pac-12 women’s standings with games against the Oregon schools this week.

