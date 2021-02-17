PAC-12 Basketball Summery

(AP) – No. 17 Southern California leads the Pac-12 regular-season race at 11-2, and UCLA is right behind its rival at 10-3. Colorado faces Oregon this week in a bid to keep up with the Trojans and Bruins. The Ducks finally have a full roster of healthy players and have been playing well, beating the Arizona schools to reach 7-3 in conference. The Buffaloes are 10-5 in Pac-12 play after going 2-1 last week. On the women’s side, No. 6 Stanford is closing in on its 23rd Pac-12 regular-season title under coach Tara VanDerveer. The Cardinal face a huge test at home against. No. 10 Arizona.

