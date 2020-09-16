Palisade Ends Rifle’s Winning Streak

Posted on September 16, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

PALISADE—The Palisade Bulldogs clinched the Western Slope League title and an automatic birth in the state softball tournament by defeating the Rifle Bears 11 to 0 in a five inning, mercy-ruled game.  Palisade starting pitcher Mikayla Talbott was dominant striking out 7 while limiting Rifle to just 4 hits. The Bears didn’t give themselves much of a chance in the game by committing 7 errors. The loss snaps the Bears’ four game winning streak and drops them to 1 and 2 in league play, 8 and 4 overall. Rifle will return home this Saturday afternoon for a non-league game against the Sabercats of Castle View High School.  The game is set for 1:30 and will be broadcast live on KMTS.

