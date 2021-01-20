Red Hot Buffs Men’s Team Preparing for Key PAC-12 Match Up with Huskies

Colorado (11-3, 6-2) vs. Washington (1-11, 0-8)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks for its fifth straight win over Colorado at Alaska Airlines Arena. The last victory for the Buffaloes at Washington was a 64-47 win on March 5, 2015.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Washington’s Quade Green has averaged 15.4 points while Nate Roberts has put up 5.8 points and seven rebounds. For the Buffaloes, McKinley Wright IV has averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Jeriah Horne has put up 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 69 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: M. Wright has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Washington has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60.7 points while giving up 73.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) over its past three outings while Colorado has assists on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado as a team has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams.

