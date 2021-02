DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Greg Bird that includes and invite to major league spring training. The 28-year-old didn’t appear in the majors in 2020 after signing with the Texas Rangers last offseason. Bird was originally a fifth-round pick by the New York Yankees in the 2011 amateur draft. He hit .211 with 32 homers and 98 RBIs over four seasons in New York.

