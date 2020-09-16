Rockies Beat Athletics, as Senzatela Pitches a Complete Game

DENVER (AP) – Antonio Senzatela pitched the first complete game of his career and Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Tuesday night. Senzatela allowed six hits and retired his last eight batters against the AL West leaders for Colorado’s first complete game since German Marquez went the distance in April 2019. The right-hander fanned Mark Canha with a 97 mph fastball and got Jake Lamb on a grounder to end it. Senzatela struck out three and walked one. He threw 74 of his 109 pitches for strikes in a rare pitching gem at Coors Field.

Like this: Like Loading...