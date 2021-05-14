Rockies Beat Reds

DENVER (AP) – Josh Fuentes homered for the second straight game to back seven shutout innings from Chi Chi Gonzalez, and the Colorado Rockies held on for a 13-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Gonzalez scattered four hits in his longest outing this season. He struck out two, walked one and was pulled after 88 pitches. Jonathan India and pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson homered late for the Reds, who shaved a 10-0 deficit to 10-8 with eight runs in the eighth. Fuentes hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Luis Castillo and finished with a career-high four RBIs. Connor Joe drove in three runs for the Rockies.

