Rockies Begin Spring Training With a Mix of Players at Third Base

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies begin spring training with eight-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado now in St. Louis. Ryan McMahon, Josh Fuentes, Brendan Rodgers, Chris Owings and Colton Welker are all in the mix to take over at third base for Arenado. Not many are giving the Rockies much of a chance after the blockbuster deal that sent Arenado to St. Louis. That’s just more incentive for the Rockies. Left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland relishes the underdog role and says this is a chance for the team to shock the world.

