Rockies, Broncos Lose; Retirement Suits Lindsey Vonn

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his second leadoff home run in as many games – and a team-record sixth this season – and the San Diego Padres scored five unearned runs in the sixth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3. Tatis broke the old record of five leadoff homers by Will Venable in 2011 when he drove a 1-0 pitch from Jon Gray (10-8) into the home run porch in the right field corner.

SEATTLE (AP) – Paxton Lynch threw for one score and ran for another against his former team as part of an impressive second-half performance, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 22-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Competing with Geno Smith for the backup job behind Russell Wilson, Lynch made up for some shaky moments during the first two weeks of training camp by leading Seattle on a trio of second-half scoring drives using both his arm and legs to move Seattle’s offense.

DENVER (AP) – Retirement hasn’t slowed down Lindsey Vonn. The all-time winningest female ski racer in World Cup history has found new adventures like cliff jumping with boyfriend and NHL defenseman P.K. Subban, finishing her memoir that’s set to be published next year, walking the red carpet and serving as an executive producer of a film with Robert Redford. The fast pace isn’t a surprise. Vonn’s never been one to sit back.

